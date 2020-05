Fremont: 17 personas desplazadas durante incendio en complejo de apartamentos

On 5/13 at 8:23 PM, Fremont firefighters were dispatched to Pathfinder Village Apts (39800 Fremont Blvd) for 2 fully involved vehicles w/ fire extending to the residential units.⁣ A total of 17 people from 4 units were displaced. No injuries. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bnE8Sdi7zP