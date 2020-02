Policía lanza podcast de crímenes sin resolver en Mountain View

COMING FEBRUARY 3. A body in a dumpster just yards from Shoreline Boulevard. The Bay Area's first chance to host a Super Bowl, days away. It was January 1985. Anyone could be a suspect. And we had no leads. We're proud to announce the launch of Silicon Valley Beat: Major Crimes, a podcast that deep dives into cases, some new and some old, that had a major impact on our department. This story spans nearly 30 years, across the state of California. It looks at police work as it was before, and how it has advanced now. And, it invites you to plug in, listen, and hear stories never before told in such detail. We look forward to you joining us as we share more, starting Feb. 3.Want to catch up on our regular series, Silicon Valley Beat, before our new series debut? Catch all our episodes on Acast (https://shows.acast.com/the-silicon-valley-beat) or find us on:-- Apple Podcasts-- Google Play-- Spotify-- Stitcher, and more!