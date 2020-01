Rescatan a mujer que cayó a canal en Pittsburg

Tonight just before 5:00pm, PPD Officers responded to the area of W. Leland Road/Range Road for a report of an overturned vehicle into a canal. Witnesses later reported just before crashing into the canal, the vehicle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes and not stopping at red lights. Luckily, we live in an incredible community where four good samaritans stopped their vehicles, selflessly jumped into the freezing water and pulled the driver from the overturned vehicle, effectively saving the driver’s life. The suspect was exhibiting signs of impairment, related she had “blacked out” and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. -318Check out our Instagram for more photos of the crash! #pittsburgpd #crash #dontdrinkanddrive #trafficalert