Resultados – Elecciones 2020: CONDADO DE SOLANO

-
BENICIA MEDIDA D – NEGOCIOS DE CANNABIS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
DIXON MEDIDA S – REVERTIR CARGO POR AGUA
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
DIXON MEDIDA T
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
% reportando
-
FAIRFIELD MEDIDA C – IMPUESTO AL CANNABIS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 2
% reportando
-
Scott Tonnesen
52%1,266
-
Raymond Courtemanche
48%1,171
-
-
FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4
% reportando
-
Rick Vaccaro
42%2,373
-
Delon Jackson
29%1,639
-
Kameron Holzendorf
29%1,602
-
-
FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5
% reportando
-
Doriss Panduro
74%1,839
-
Jeremy Ferrell
26%647
-
-
FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6
% reportando
-
Hakeem Brown
0%0
-
John Kenney
0%0
-
Michelle Hanley-Mills
0%0
-
Pam Bertani
0%0
-
Robert McConnell
0%0
-
-
ALCALDE DE RIO VISTA
% reportando
-
Ronald Kott
43%1,787
-
Emily Gollinger
40%1,647
-
Richard Lynn
17%721
-
-
RIO VISTA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Walter Stanish
29%2,079
-
Debra King
26%1,872
-
Hope Cohn
23%1,650
-
Donald Roos
21%1,493
-
-
RIO VISTA MEDIDA O – IMPUESTO DE USO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
RIVER DELTA USD MEDIDA J – EMISIÓN DE BONOS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
RIVER DELTA USD MEDIDA K – EMISIÓN DE BONOS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SUISUN CITY – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Alma Hernandez
33%3,590
-
Anthony Adams
24%2,621
-
Michael Hudson
22%2,345
-
Thomas Alder
22%2,345
-
-
SUISUN CITY MEDIDA Q – LÍMITE DE TÉRMINOS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SUISUN CITY MEDIDA R – SECRETARIO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1
% reportando
-
Roy Stockton
38%1,559
-
Wendy Breckon
35%1,447
-
Michael McMahon
27%1,130
-
-
VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3
% reportando
-
Michael Silva
57%1,465
-
Amber Robitaille
43%1,124
-
-
VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5
% reportando
-
Jason Roberts
52%2,112
-
Sherie Mahlberg
48%1,986
-
-
VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6
% reportando
-
Jeanette Wylie
45%1,900
-
Raymond Beaty
34%1,446
-
Thomas Randall
12%493
-
Tapac Chastain
9%366
-
-
VACAVILLE MEDIDA V – IMPUESTO AL CANNABIS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
ALCALDE DE VALLEJO
% reportando
-
John Kenney
0%0
-
Robert McConnell
0%0
-
Hakeem Brown
0%0
-
Cornisha Williams-Bailey
0%0
-
Avonelle Hanley-Mills
0%0
-
-
VALLEJO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1
% reportando
-
Ludwing Matias
0%0
-
Rozzana Verder-Aliga
0%0
-
Vernon Williams
0%0
-
-
VALLEJO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3
% reportando
-
Guillermina Diaz
64%3,630
-
Mathyas Michael
36%2,052
-
-
VALLEJO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6
% reportando
-
Cristina Arriola
0%0
-
Helen Gordon
0%0
-
-
VALLEJO MEDIDA G – SERVICIOS ESCENCIALES
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
WINTERS USD MEDIDA W – EMISIÓN DE BONOS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-