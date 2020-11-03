elecciones 2020

Resultados – Elecciones 2020: CONDADO DE SOLANO

  • BENICIA MEDIDA D – NEGOCIOS DE CANNABIS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • DIXON MEDIDA S – REVERTIR CARGO POR AGUA

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • DIXON MEDIDA T

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • % reportando

  • FAIRFIELD MEDIDA C – IMPUESTO AL CANNABIS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 2

    % reportando

    • Scott Tonnesen

      52%

      1,266

    • Raymond Courtemanche

      48%

      1,171

  • FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4

    % reportando

    • Rick Vaccaro

      42%

      2,373

    • Delon Jackson

      29%

      1,639

    • Kameron Holzendorf

      29%

      1,602

  • FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5

    % reportando

    • Doriss Panduro

      74%

      1,839

    • Jeremy Ferrell

      26%

      647

  • FAIRFIELD – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6

    % reportando

    • Hakeem Brown

      0%

      0

    • John Kenney

      0%

      0

    • Michelle Hanley-Mills

      0%

      0

    • Pam Bertani

      0%

      0

    • Robert McConnell

      0%

      0

  • ALCALDE DE RIO VISTA

    % reportando

    • Ronald Kott

      43%

      1,787

    • Emily Gollinger

      40%

      1,647

    • Richard Lynn

      17%

      721

  • RIO VISTA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Walter Stanish

      29%

      2,079

    • Debra King

      26%

      1,872

    • Hope Cohn

      23%

      1,650

    • Donald Roos

      21%

      1,493

  • RIO VISTA MEDIDA O – IMPUESTO DE USO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • RIVER DELTA USD MEDIDA J – EMISIÓN DE BONOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • RIVER DELTA USD MEDIDA K – EMISIÓN DE BONOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SUISUN CITY – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Alma Hernandez

      33%

      3,590

    • Anthony Adams

      24%

      2,621

    • Michael Hudson

      22%

      2,345

    • Thomas Alder

      22%

      2,345

  • SUISUN CITY MEDIDA Q – LÍMITE DE TÉRMINOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SUISUN CITY MEDIDA R – SECRETARIO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1

    % reportando

    • Roy Stockton

      38%

      1,559

    • Wendy Breckon

      35%

      1,447

    • Michael McMahon

      27%

      1,130

  • VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3

    % reportando

    • Michael Silva

      57%

      1,465

    • Amber Robitaille

      43%

      1,124

  • VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5

    % reportando

    • Jason Roberts

      52%

      2,112

    • Sherie Mahlberg

      48%

      1,986

  • VACAVILLE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6

    % reportando

    • Jeanette Wylie

      45%

      1,900

    • Raymond Beaty

      34%

      1,446

    • Thomas Randall

      12%

      493

    • Tapac Chastain

      9%

      366

  • VACAVILLE MEDIDA V – IMPUESTO AL CANNABIS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • ALCALDE DE VALLEJO

    % reportando

    • John Kenney

      0%

      0

    • Robert McConnell

      0%

      0

    • Hakeem Brown

      0%

      0

    • Cornisha Williams-Bailey

      0%

      0

    • Avonelle Hanley-Mills

      0%

      0

  • VALLEJO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1

    % reportando

    • Ludwing Matias

      0%

      0

    • Rozzana Verder-Aliga

      0%

      0

    • Vernon Williams

      0%

      0

  • VALLEJO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3

    % reportando

    • Guillermina Diaz

      64%

      3,630

    • Mathyas Michael

      36%

      2,052

  • VALLEJO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6

    % reportando

    • Cristina Arriola

      0%

      0

    • Helen Gordon

      0%

      0

  • VALLEJO MEDIDA G – SERVICIOS ESCENCIALES

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • WINTERS USD MEDIDA W – EMISIÓN DE BONOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

