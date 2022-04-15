“Saving San Francisco”: crimen y pobreza los problemas que aquejan a una emblemática ciudad

Un vecindario tranquilo de San Francisco, conocido por sus impresionantes vistas al mar y sus frondosos bosques, se ha convertido en un símbolo de los problemas sistémicos de la ciudad relacionados con la pobreza, el crimen y la salud mental. La Unidad de Investigación de NBC Bay Area pasó meses descubriendo el misterio de cómo un ex profesor de inglés se convirtió en un delincuente convicto: atrapado en las drogas, la falta de vivienda y las acusaciones de una extraña obsesión con una mujer.

Abajo encontrarás los 6 espisodios en inglés producidos por nuestra cadena hermana NBC Bay Area.

EPISODIO 1: El hombre en el bosque

A quiet San Francisco Presidio neighborhood is polarized when a homeless, meth addicted man with mental health issues takes up residence in the woods nearby. At first, packages are stolen, and kids’ toys disappear. But then, ominous notes, and an apparent obsession with one woman lead to confrontations with police, and eventually, a man hunt is underway across the city. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban brings us Episode 1 of Saving San Francisco: 'The Man in the Woods.'

EPISODIO 2: En la salud y en la enfermedad

Is he violent and dangerous or harmless and misunderstood? A homeless man, who has been living in the woods of San Francisco’s Presidio, has divided a small-knit community. Some fear for their safety and want him locked up, while others believe he is being unfairly targeted and a victim himself of deep-rooted problems that continue to plague the city. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban brings us Episode 2 of Saving San Francisco: 'In Sickness and in Health.'

EPISODIO 3: Grandes monstruos molestos

Charges for hate crimes and violence land a homeless man in jail, once again, but who was he before his lengthy criminal record? A trip across the country to his hometown reveals a witty, gifted, and charismatic young man, whose college classmates believed was destined for success, even fame. One close friend is convinced opening the wrong door on a single night may have triggered decades of drugs, crime ,and homelessness. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban brings us Episode 3 of Saving San Francisco: 'Big Angry Monsters.'

EPISODIO 4: Bellas personas, perdidas

Investigating one man’s journey through homelessness and the criminal justice system in San Francisco exposes deep-rooted and systemic problems that have plagued the city for decades. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban brings us Episode 4 of Saving San Francisco: 'Beautiful People, Wasted.'

EPISODIO 5: "Por qué vivir con temor?"

A San Francisco woman, frustrated and fearful, says city leaders have failed to protect her from a man she believes has become dangerous and unpredictable. She’s now taking matters into her own hands. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban brings us Episode 5 of Saving San Francisco: 'Why Should I Live in Fear?'

EPISODIO 6: "No soy ese hombre"

Inside the San Francisco County jail, a homeless man finally agrees to talk with the Investigative Unit about his crimes, drug addiction, and alleged obsession with a woman in the woods. Sometimes lucid and confident, at other times disconnected and desperate, he shares a twisted tale that intersects with many of the deep-rooted problems ailing San Francisco. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban brings us Episode 6 of Saving San Francisco: 'I'm Not That Guy.'

MIRA EL CORTO

Official trailer for the new streaming series 'Saving San Francisco, which searches for solutions to deep-rooted problems plaguing one of the most progressive cities in America. The six-part series premiered its first episode Feb. 28, 2022, with subsequent episodes released weekly.

LAS CONECCIONES

Para saber quién aparece en nuestra serie y cómo están vinculados entre sí y muchos de los problemas que aquejan a San Francisco, coloca el cursor sobre cada foto. Luego, para obtener más información sobre la enredada red de conexiones, haz clic en las diferentes imágenes para revelar breves descripciones.