TEST galeria de Marian y Diana

Texas
A&M dijo que la tecnología también se probará en Nueva Zelanda y Australia,
que actualmente se está recuperando de incendios forestales destructivos.
La
herramienta detecta variaciones en las corrientes eléctricas causadas por el
deterioro de las condiciones o el equipo y notifica a los operadores de
servicios públicos para que puedan enviar un equipo para solucionar los
problemas, dijo Russell.
6 fotos
1/6
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Flames engulf a home as it burns along Highway 128 during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg, California, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The wildfire that erupted in California’s wine country minutes after a PG&E Corp. power line went down has prompted an expanded evacuation order, as officials warn high winds could drive the blaze toward one of the region’s…
2/6
MediaNews Group via Getty Images
SANTA ROSA, CA: OCTOBER 28: Firefighters prepare to cut a break as they battle the Kincade Fire along Mayacama Club Drive on the outskirts Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Photo by Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)
3/6
AFP via Getty Images
Flames consume a home during the Kincade fire as flames race through Healdsburg, California on October 27, 2019. – Powerful winds were fanning wildfires in northern California in “potentially historic fire” conditions, authorities said October 27, as tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate and sweeping power cuts began in the US state. (Photo by Josh Edelson /…
4/6
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Flames engulf a home as it burns along Highway 128 during the Kincade fire in Healdsburg, California, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The wildfire that erupted in California’s wine country minutes after a PG&E Corp. power line went down has prompted an expanded evacuation order, as officials warn high winds could drive the blaze toward one of the region’s…
5/6
Getty Images
SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Firefighters battle the Kincade Fire as it burns a barn on October 27, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 30,000 acres and has prompted nearly 200,000 evacuations in Sonoma County and beyond. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
6/6
AFP via Getty Images
A sculpture of a horse is seen in the foreground as a wind-driven fire burns a structure on a farm during the Kincade fire in Windsor, California on October 27, 2019. – California’s governor declared a state-wide emergency on October 27 as a huge wind-fueled blaze forced evacuations and massive power blackouts, threatening towns in the famed Sonoma wine region….