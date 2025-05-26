Vacaville

Incendio de vegetación cerca de la autopista 80 provoca advertencia de evacuaciones en Vacaville

Las llamas han arrasado con varios acres de vegetación.

Por Marián Caraballo, TELEMUNDO 48

Cherry Fire Vacaville
Cal Fire

Bomberos intentan controlar un incendio de vegetación reportado el lunes en la tarde en Vacaville que ha provocado una advertencia de evacuación para ciertos residentes.

El siniestro ocurre cerca de Glen Extension Road del lado norte de la autopista 80.

Según autoridades, el incendio ha arrasado con aproximadamente 50 acres de vegetación.

Hasta el momento el siniestro está 50% contenido.

La advertencia de evacuación fue emitida al norte de Vista View Drive, al sur de West Monte Vista Avenue, foothill drive, al este de Wykoff Drive y al oeste de Alamo Creek.

