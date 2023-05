Incendio de 2 alarmas deja 5 heridos y 8 desplazados en San Francisco

UPDATE:



HIGH-RISE FIRE 6 LOCKSLEY CONTAINED



5 TO 8 ADULTS DISPLACED BEING ASSISTED BY @RedCrossNorCal



MULTIPLE RESCUES BY #SFFD



5 INJURED (3 TAKEN TO LOCAL HOSPITALS). ALL WILL BE OKAY



CAUSE: LITHIUM-ION BATTERY https://t.co/0hjNJTI4t9 pic.twitter.com/vD40OAHJeM