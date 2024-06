Fanáticos podrán presentar sus respetos a Willie Mays en el Oracle Park en San Francisco

On Thursday, June 20, the @SFGiants will open Oracle Park for fans to pay their respects to Willie Mays and sign a condolence book:

🧡 Gates Open: 12 p.m.

🧡 First Pitch at Rickwood: 4:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. CT

🧡Event Concludes: 8 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/bXx17cmwCv