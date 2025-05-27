Hallan cadáver flotando en el muelle 15 en San Francisco

Bomberos recuperaron el martes el cadáver de una persona que estaba flotando en el muelle 15 de San Francisco.

Autoridades informaron que un testigo llamó al 911 reportando que había una persona en el agua.

El médico forense acudió al lugar del hallazgo.

Bay Rescue: 911 was called for a reported person in the water at Pier 15 SFFD and SFPD arrived to find 1 person deceased. The medical examiner has been called and SFPD is currently on scene. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/oatg1dEmCR