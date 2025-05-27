San Francisco

Hallan cadáver flotando en el muelle 15 en San Francisco

El médico forense acudió al lugar del hallazgo.

Por Marián Caraballo, TELEMUNDO 48

Departamento de Bomberos de San Francisco

Bomberos recuperaron el martes el cadáver de una persona que estaba flotando en el muelle 15 de San Francisco.

Autoridades informaron que un testigo llamó al 911 reportando que había una persona en el agua.

Noticias California 24/7 en Telemundo 48.

Mira  MIRA AQUÍ GRATIS

El médico forense acudió al lugar del hallazgo.

Manténte al tanto de las noticias locales y del estado del tiempo. Suscríbete a nuestros newsletters gratuitos aquí.

Subscribe  SUSCRÍBETE

Este artículo etiquetado en:

San Francisco
Panel
Newsletters NOTICIAS LOCALES Contáctanos T48 RESPONDE Somos Latinos Sobreviviendo en la Bahia Apoyando a Nuestros Negocios Deportes Noticias California ESTADOS UNIDOS MÉXICO MUNDO EL TIEMPO TRÁFICO ENTRETENIMIENTO Lotería Acceso Total Nuestros estándares de noticias Comunidad
Guía de programación
Contáctanos