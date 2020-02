Policía: pareja roba miles de dólares en perfumes en Concord

If you were thinking about buying perfume for your special someone this Valentine’s Day ❤️, make sure you get to the store before this man and woman!On January 23rd, just before noon the couple shown in this video entered a local beauty store and made a beeline to the fragrance section. There, they selected thirty-three bottles of a variety of perfumes and placed them into a bag. With haste, they left the store failing to pay for the almost $3,500 💵 worth of merchandise! Although we made light of the case at the beginning of the post we take these crimes very seriously. We would love ❤️ to get the suspects identified and make them answer for their crime. So, If you recognize either of them please contact the Concord Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit atPDInvestigations@cityofconcord.org or you can call our anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836. ~454#shoplifting #perfume #ConcordPD #ConcordPolice #CPD #thisstinks