Policía arresta a sospechoso en mortífero incendio y explosión en una casa

Great work by #SFPD Special Investigations/Arson Task Force. An arrest was just made in the explosion that occ yesterday 2/9 in the 1700 blk of 22nd Ave. 53 y/o SF Resident was booked for manslaughter, mfg drugs, & 2 cts of child endangerment. PIO is working on press release. pic.twitter.com/RekeQQDTCv