ROAD CLOSURE – 1/25/22 at 7:40pm



El Camino Real is closed between Kiely Blvd & Calabazas Blvd due to a structure fire, & the corresponding @SantaClaraFD response. Avoid the area until further notice. If you are in the area, drive slow & follow the instructions of staff on scene pic.twitter.com/OQtr21mCjR