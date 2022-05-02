BERKELEY Incendio cerca de la Universidad de Berkeley El siniestro ocurre en la cuadra 2400 de Bowditch Street y Haste Street. Por TELEMUNDO 48 • Hace 2 horas • Actualizado hace 1 hora Bomberos intentan controlar un incendio reportado el lunes cerca de la Universidad de Berkeley. El siniestro ocurre en la cuadra 2400 de Bowditch Street y Haste Street. Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo. UC Berkeley WarnMe: A fire has been reported at 2400 Block of Bowditch Street (at Haste Street). Evacuate to your Emergency Assembly Area if you are in the building. Please stay clear of responders in the area. 05-02-202212:07:22UCPD and other emergency https://t.co/jcE37pMJMk— UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) May 2, 2022 Este artículo etiquetado en: BERKELEYincendioUNIVERSIDAD DE CALIFORNIA EN BERKELEY