BERKELEY

Incendio cerca de la Universidad de Berkeley

El siniestro ocurre en la cuadra 2400 de Bowditch Street y Haste Street.

Por TELEMUNDO 48

Crews battle a fire in Berkeley.

Bomberos intentan controlar un incendio reportado el lunes cerca de la Universidad de Berkeley.

El siniestro ocurre en la cuadra 2400 de Bowditch Street y Haste Street.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

BERKELEYincendioUNIVERSIDAD DE CALIFORNIA EN BERKELEY
