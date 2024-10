Fotos: raro cometa cruza el cielo del Área de la Bahía

We saw the comet tonight! 💫 7:35 pm off 280.

Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Comet only comes around every 80,000 years!



- Look West about 45 minutes after sunset.

- Camera on night mode 🌙

- 10 second shutter delay

- Hold the phone steady #comet #ATLAScomet@nbcbayarea @RobMayeda pic.twitter.com/tzxurIkWHB