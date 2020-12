Emiten aviso de bandera roja en la Bahía: se esperan fuertes vientos hasta de 50 mph

A 🍃Wind Advisory🍃 has been issued for the entire North Bay, East Bay and SF Peninsula, along w/the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range, from 11PM Sunday Night through 11 AM PST Monday. NW of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds will subside by late Monday morning. #CaWx https://t.co/qcsdPl8ejs pic.twitter.com/d8TIrJrydD