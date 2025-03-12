Emiten varios avisos por tormentas eléctricas severas en el Área de la Bahía

Un sistema de tormentas que azota el Área de la Bahía el miércoles ha generado una serie de avisos para varias zonas de la región.

A continuación, te mostramos los diferentes avisos que el Servicio Meteorológico ha emitido:

A special weather statement has been issued for San Jose CA, Sunnyvale CA and Santa Clara CA until 3:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/Ig3HMaDld4 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025

A special weather statement has been issued for Fremont CA, Hayward CA and Antioch CA until 3:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/xRCpqoWtzK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025

Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye Cupertino CA, Saratoga CA, Ben Lomond CA hasta las 3:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/jqAFIFG0XR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025

A special weather statement has been issued for Oakland CA, Concord CA and Berkeley CA until 3:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/0KFfugAi48 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025

Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye Santa Cruz County, CA hasta las 3:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/rYddQLtgYT — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025

Aviso de Tormenta Severa continúa South San Francisco CA, San Bruno CA, Millbrae CA hasta las 2:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/SzQCk2CrJs — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2025