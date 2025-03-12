Área de la Bahía

Emiten varios avisos por tormentas eléctricas severas en el Área de la Bahía

Un sistema de tormentas está afectando a la región provocando fuertes lluvias y vientos.

Por Marián Caraballo, TELEMUNDO 48

Telemundo

Un sistema de tormentas que azota el Área de la Bahía el miércoles ha generado una serie de avisos para varias zonas de la región.

A continuación, te mostramos los diferentes avisos que el Servicio Meteorológico ha emitido:

📺 Noticias California: Disponible aquí­ 24/7

Noticias

San José Hace 3 horas

Multados o arrestados: personas sin hogar no podrán dormir o sentarse en aceras de San José

Área de la Bahía Hace 3 horas

Lluvias se extenderán hasta el fin de semana en el Área de la Bahía

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Área de la Bahía
Panel
Newsletters NOTICIAS LOCALES Contáctanos T48 RESPONDE Somos Latinos Sobreviviendo en la Bahia Apoyando a Nuestros Negocios Deportes Noticias California ESTADOS UNIDOS MÉXICO MUNDO EL TIEMPO TRÁFICO ENTRETENIMIENTO Lotería Acceso Total Comunidad PROMOCIONES
Guía de programación
Contáctanos