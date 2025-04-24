Área de la Bahía

Auto incendiado en el túnel Caldecott provoca cierre de la autopista 24 en dirección este

Bomberos se encuentran en la escena intentando apagar el incendio.

Por Marián Caraballo, TELEMUNDO 48

La autopista 24 en dirección este fue cerrada el miércoles por la tarde debido al incendio de un vehículo en el túnel Caldecott, dijeron las autoridades.

Hasta el momento se desconocn detalles de lo ocurrido.

