Resultados – Elecciones 2020: CONDADO DE SONOMA

-
CLOVERDALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Jenny Candelaria-Orr
0%0
-
Mary Brigham
0%0
-
Melanie Bagby
0%0
-
Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe
0%0
-
Todd Lands
0%0
-
-
CLOVERDALE MEDIDA R – IMPUESTO A UTILIDADES
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
COTATI – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Ben Ford
0%0
-
Brittany Murphy
0%0
-
Laura Sparks
0%0
-
Susan Harvey
0%0
-
-
COTATI MEDIDA S – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
HEALDSBURG – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Ariel Kelley
0%0
-
Charles Duffy
0%0
-
David Hagele
0%0
-
David Jones
0%0
-
Doralice Handal
0%0
-
Skylaer Palacios
0%0
-
-
HEALDSBURG MEDIDA T – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
PETALUMA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Brian Barnacle
0%0
-
Dennis Pocekay
0%0
-
Gabe Kearney
0%0
-
Kathy Miller
0%0
-
Lizzie Wallack
0%0
-
Mike Healy
0%0
-
Robert Conklin
0%0
-
Susan Kirks
0%0
-
-
PETALUMA CUIDADO DE SALUD MEDIDA CC – ACUERDO DE VENTA DEL DISTRITO DE SALUD
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
PETALUMA MEDIDA U – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
ROHNERT PARK – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1
% reportando
-
Dave Soldavini
0%0
-
Walter Linares
0%0
-
-
ROHNERT PARK – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3
% reportando
-
Gerard Giudice
0%0
-
Joseph Callinan
0%0
-
-
ROHNERT PARK – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4
% reportando
-
Jackie Elward
0%0
-
Jake Mackenzie
0%0
-
-
SANTA ROSA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1
% reportando
-
Duane De Witt
0%0
-
Eddie Alvarez
0%0
-
Elizabeth Valente
0%0
-
Jorge Inocencio
0%0
-
-
SANTA ROSA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5
% reportando
-
Azmina Hanna
0%0
-
Chris Rogers
0%0
-
-
SANTA ROSA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 7
% reportando
-
Daniela Pavone
0%0
-
Eric Christensen
0%0
-
Natalie Rogers
0%0
-
-
SANTA ROSA MEDIDA Q – EXTENSIÓN DEL IMPUESTO DE VENTAS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SEBASTOPOL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Diana Rich
0%0
-
Evaristo Fernandez
0%0
-
Michael Carnacchi
0%0
-
Neysa Hinton
0%0
-
Vaughn Higginbotham
0%0
-
-
CONDADO NORTH SONOMA MEDIDA BB – ACUERDO DE VENTA DEL DISTRITO DE SALUD
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
CONDADO SONOMA MEDIDA DD – GO SONOMA ACT
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
CONDADO SONOMA MEDIDA O – IMPUESTO PARA EL USO DE SERVICIOS COMUNITARIOS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
CONDADO SONOMA MEDIDA P – ORDENANZA EVELYN CHEATHAM IOLERO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SONOMA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
-
Amy Harrington
0%0
-
Jack Ding
0%0
-
-
SONOMA MEDIDA V – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SONOMA MEDIDA W – EXTENSIÓN DEL CRECIMIENTO URBANO
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SONOMA MEDIDA X – IMPUESTO A NEGOCIOS DE CANNABIS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SONOMA MEDIDA Y – IMPUESTO AL CULTIVO DE CANNABIS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
ALCALDE DE WINDSOR
% reportando
-
Dominic Foppoli
0%0
-
Tanya Potter
0%0
-
-
WINDSOR – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3
% reportando
-
Debora Fudge
0%0
-
Jeffrey Leasure
0%0
-
-
TIMBER COVE MEDIDA AA – IMPUESTO PARA LA PROTECCIÓN CONTRA INCENDIOS DE TERRENOS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-
-
SHORELINE USD MEDIDA L – IMPUESTO A RENOVACIÓN DE TERRENOS
% reportando
-
SÍ
0%0
-
No
0%0
-