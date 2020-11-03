elecciones 2020

Resultados – Elecciones 2020: CONDADO DE SONOMA

Conoce-tus-derechos-a-la-hora-de-votar-elecciones-votantes

  • CLOVERDALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Jenny Candelaria-Orr

      0%

      0

    • Mary Brigham

      0%

      0

    • Melanie Bagby

      0%

      0

    • Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe

      0%

      0

    • Todd Lands

      0%

      0

  • CLOVERDALE MEDIDA R – IMPUESTO A UTILIDADES

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • COTATI – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Ben Ford

      0%

      0

    • Brittany Murphy

      0%

      0

    • Laura Sparks

      0%

      0

    • Susan Harvey

      0%

      0

  • COTATI MEDIDA S – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • HEALDSBURG – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Ariel Kelley

      0%

      0

    • Charles Duffy

      0%

      0

    • David Hagele

      0%

      0

    • David Jones

      0%

      0

    • Doralice Handal

      0%

      0

    • Skylaer Palacios

      0%

      0

  • HEALDSBURG MEDIDA T – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • PETALUMA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Brian Barnacle

      0%

      0

    • Dennis Pocekay

      0%

      0

    • Gabe Kearney

      0%

      0

    • Kathy Miller

      0%

      0

    • Lizzie Wallack

      0%

      0

    • Mike Healy

      0%

      0

    • Robert Conklin

      0%

      0

    • Susan Kirks

      0%

      0

  • PETALUMA CUIDADO DE SALUD MEDIDA CC – ACUERDO DE VENTA DEL DISTRITO DE SALUD

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • PETALUMA MEDIDA U – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • ROHNERT PARK – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1

    % reportando

    • Dave Soldavini

      0%

      0

    • Walter Linares

      0%

      0

  • ROHNERT PARK – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3

    % reportando

    • Gerard Giudice

      0%

      0

    • Joseph Callinan

      0%

      0

  • ROHNERT PARK – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4

    % reportando

    • Jackie Elward

      0%

      0

    • Jake Mackenzie

      0%

      0

  • SANTA ROSA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1

    % reportando

    • Duane De Witt

      0%

      0

    • Eddie Alvarez

      0%

      0

    • Elizabeth Valente

      0%

      0

    • Jorge Inocencio

      0%

      0

  • SANTA ROSA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5

    % reportando

    • Azmina Hanna

      0%

      0

    • Chris Rogers

      0%

      0

  • SANTA ROSA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 7

    % reportando

    • Daniela Pavone

      0%

      0

    • Eric Christensen

      0%

      0

    • Natalie Rogers

      0%

      0

  • SANTA ROSA MEDIDA Q – EXTENSIÓN DEL IMPUESTO DE VENTAS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SEBASTOPOL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Diana Rich

      0%

      0

    • Evaristo Fernandez

      0%

      0

    • Michael Carnacchi

      0%

      0

    • Neysa Hinton

      0%

      0

    • Vaughn Higginbotham

      0%

      0

  • CONDADO NORTH SONOMA MEDIDA BB – ACUERDO DE VENTA DEL DISTRITO DE SALUD

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • CONDADO SONOMA MEDIDA DD – GO SONOMA ACT

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • CONDADO SONOMA MEDIDA O – IMPUESTO PARA EL USO DE SERVICIOS COMUNITARIOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • CONDADO SONOMA MEDIDA P – ORDENANZA EVELYN CHEATHAM IOLERO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SONOMA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Amy Harrington

      0%

      0

    • Jack Ding

      0%

      0

  • SONOMA MEDIDA V – IMPUESTO A TRANSACCIONES Y USO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SONOMA MEDIDA W – EXTENSIÓN DEL CRECIMIENTO URBANO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SONOMA MEDIDA X – IMPUESTO A NEGOCIOS DE CANNABIS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SONOMA MEDIDA Y – IMPUESTO AL CULTIVO DE CANNABIS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • ALCALDE DE WINDSOR

    % reportando

    • Dominic Foppoli

      0%

      0

    • Tanya Potter

      0%

      0

  • WINDSOR – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 3

    % reportando

    • Debora Fudge

      0%

      0

    • Jeffrey Leasure

      0%

      0

  • TIMBER COVE MEDIDA AA – IMPUESTO PARA LA PROTECCIÓN CONTRA INCENDIOS DE TERRENOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SHORELINE USD MEDIDA L – IMPUESTO A RENOVACIÓN DE TERRENOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

Decisión 2020

Estados clave 3 Nov

Uno por uno: los estados claves que podrían definir la contienda presidencial

Decisión 2020 2 Nov

¿Elección reñida? Los posibles escenarios en caso de un resultado presidencial muy cerrado

elecciones 2020

elecciones 2020eleccioneseleccionCONDADO DE SOLANO
