Resultados – Elecciones 2020: CONDADO DE SANTA CLARA

CAMPBELL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1
% reportando
Susan Landry
42%831
Anne Souza
37%730
Terry Hines
21%410
CAMPBELL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 2
% reportando
Sergio Lopez
53%1,458
Carol Hoffman
47%1,311
CUPERTINO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Hung Wei
27%7,325
Kitty Moore
23%6,317
Joseph Fruen
22%6,066
Steven Scharf
20%5,559
Charlene Lee
7%1,941
ALCALDE DE GILROY
% reportando
Marie Blankley
69%8,006
Reid Lerner
31%3,655
GILROY – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Zach Hilton
25%6,657
Fred Tovar
23%6,134
Rebeca Armendariz
21%5,512
Carol Marques
18%4,667
Danny Mitchell
14%3,689
LOS ALTOS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Sally Meadows
22%5,269
Lynette Eng
19%4,502
Jonathan Weinberg
19%4,421
Kuljeet Kalkat
18%4,164
Scott Spielman
12%2,851
Terri Couture
8%1,936
Alex Rubashevsky
2%586
LOS ALTOS HILLS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Linda Swan
21%1,311
Jay Sutaria
20%1,248
Stanley Mok
20%1,248
Raj Reddy
20%1,238
Lisa Schmidt
19%1,219
LOS GATOS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, TÉRMINO DE 2 AÑOS
% reportando
Mary Badame
69%5,308
Rob Stephenson
31%2,357
LOS GATOS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, TÉRMINO DE 4 AÑOS
% reportando
Maria Ristow
26%3,817
Matthew Hudes
24%3,572
Heidi Owens
22%3,335
Michael Kane
18%2,674
Larry Maggio
10%1,481
LOS GATOS MEDIDA A – COMISIÓN DE FINANZAS
% reportando
SÍ
59%4,930
No
41%3,478
ALCALDE DE MILPITAS
% reportando
Rich Tran
68%9,601
Voltaire Montemayor
16%2,299
Pete McHugh
16%2,185
MILPITAS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Anthony Phan
20%4,738
Evelyn Chua
19%4,580
Bob Nuñez
17%3,994
Tiffany Vuong
16%3,826
Julian Hilario
12%2,830
Suraj Viswanathan
11%2,694
Robert Marini
5%1,232
MONTE SERENO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Bryan Mekechuk
0%0
Burton Craig
0%0
Daniel Labouve
0%0
Rowena Turner
0%0
MORGAN HILL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO A
% reportando
Gino Borgioli
0%0
Julie Raia
0%0
Larry Carr
0%0
MORGAN HILL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO C
% reportando
Juan Munoz-Morris
0%0
Rene Spring
0%0
MOUNTAIN VIEW – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Alex Núñez
0%0
John Lashlee
0%0
José Gutiérrez
0%0
Leonard Siegel
0%0
Lisa Matichak
0%0
Margaret Abe-Koga
0%0
Pat Showalter
0%0
Paul Roales
0%0
Sally Lieber
0%0
PALO ALTO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Ajit Varma
0%0
Carolyn Templeton
0%0
Ed Lauing
0%0
Greer Stone
0%0
Greg Tanaka
0%0
Lydia Kou
0%0
Patrick Burt
0%0
Raven Malone
0%0
Rebecca Eisenberg
0%0
Steven Lee
0%0
PALO ALTO USD MEDIDA O – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SAN JOSE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4
% reportando
David Cohen
0%0
Lan Diep
0%0
SAN JOSE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6
% reportando
Devora Davis
0%0
Jake Tonkel
0%0
SAN JOSE MEDIDA G – ENMIENDA CHARTER
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SAN JOSE MEDIDA H – IMPUESTO CARDROOM
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SAN JOSE MEDIDA I – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SAN JOSE EVERGREEN MEDIDA J – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SANTA CLARA VALLEY MEDIDA S – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SANTA CLARA VALLEY MEDIDA T – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1
% reportando
Harbir Bhatia
0%0
Kathy Watanabe
0%0
SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4
% reportando
Kevin Park
0%0
Teresa O'Neill
0%0
SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5
% reportando
Bob O'Keefe
0%0
Suds Jain
0%0
SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6
% reportando
Anthony Becker
0%0
Gautam Barve
0%0
Robert Mezzetti
0%0
SANTA CLARA – SUPERVISOR, DISTRITO 3
% reportando
Kansen Chu
0%0
Otto Lee
0%0
SANTA CLARA MEDIDA E – IMPUESTO TRANSITORIO
% reportando
SÍ
0%0
No
0%0
SARATOGA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD
% reportando
Belal Aftab
0%0
Doug Case
0%0
John Fitzpatrick
0%0
Kookie Fitzsimmons
0%0
Renee Paquier
0%0
ALCALDE DE SUNNYVALE
% reportando
Larry Klein
0%0
Michael Goldman
0%0
Nancy Smith
0%0
SUNNYVALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 2
% reportando
Alysa Cisneros
0%0
Hina Siddiqui
0%0
Josh Grossman
0%0
SUNNYVALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4
% reportando
Paul Lesevic-Campos
0%0
Russ Melton
0%0
SUNNYVALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6
% reportando
Charlotte Thornton
0%0
Leia Mehlman
0%0
