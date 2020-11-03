elecciones 2020

Resultados – Elecciones 2020: CONDADO DE SANTA CLARA

  • CAMPBELL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1

    % reportando

    • Susan Landry

      42%

      831

    • Anne Souza

      37%

      730

    • Terry Hines

      21%

      410

  • CAMPBELL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 2

    % reportando

    • Sergio Lopez

      53%

      1,458

    • Carol Hoffman

      47%

      1,311

  • CUPERTINO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Hung Wei

      27%

      7,325

    • Kitty Moore

      23%

      6,317

    • Joseph Fruen

      22%

      6,066

    • Steven Scharf

      20%

      5,559

    • Charlene Lee

      7%

      1,941

  • ALCALDE DE GILROY

    % reportando

    • Marie Blankley

      69%

      8,006

    • Reid Lerner

      31%

      3,655

  • GILROY – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Zach Hilton

      25%

      6,657

    • Fred Tovar

      23%

      6,134

    • Rebeca Armendariz

      21%

      5,512

    • Carol Marques

      18%

      4,667

    • Danny Mitchell

      14%

      3,689

  • LOS ALTOS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Sally Meadows

      22%

      5,269

    • Lynette Eng

      19%

      4,502

    • Jonathan Weinberg

      19%

      4,421

    • Kuljeet Kalkat

      18%

      4,164

    • Scott Spielman

      12%

      2,851

    • Terri Couture

      8%

      1,936

    • Alex Rubashevsky

      2%

      586

  • LOS ALTOS HILLS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Linda Swan

      21%

      1,311

    • Jay Sutaria

      20%

      1,248

    • Stanley Mok

      20%

      1,248

    • Raj Reddy

      20%

      1,238

    • Lisa Schmidt

      19%

      1,219

  • LOS GATOS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, TÉRMINO DE 2 AÑOS

    % reportando

    • Mary Badame

      69%

      5,308

    • Rob Stephenson

      31%

      2,357

  • LOS GATOS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, TÉRMINO DE 4 AÑOS

    % reportando

    • Maria Ristow

      26%

      3,817

    • Matthew Hudes

      24%

      3,572

    • Heidi Owens

      22%

      3,335

    • Michael Kane

      18%

      2,674

    • Larry Maggio

      10%

      1,481

  • LOS GATOS MEDIDA A – COMISIÓN DE FINANZAS

    % reportando

    • 59%

      4,930

    • No

      41%

      3,478

  • ALCALDE DE MILPITAS

    % reportando

    • Rich Tran

      68%

      9,601

    • Voltaire Montemayor

      16%

      2,299

    • Pete McHugh

      16%

      2,185

  • MILPITAS – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Anthony Phan

      20%

      4,738

    • Evelyn Chua

      19%

      4,580

    • Bob Nuñez

      17%

      3,994

    • Tiffany Vuong

      16%

      3,826

    • Julian Hilario

      12%

      2,830

    • Suraj Viswanathan

      11%

      2,694

    • Robert Marini

      5%

      1,232

  • MONTE SERENO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Bryan Mekechuk

      0%

      0

    • Burton Craig

      0%

      0

    • Daniel Labouve

      0%

      0

    • Rowena Turner

      0%

      0

  • MORGAN HILL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO A

    % reportando

    • Gino Borgioli

      0%

      0

    • Julie Raia

      0%

      0

    • Larry Carr

      0%

      0

  • MORGAN HILL – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO C

    % reportando

    • Juan Munoz-Morris

      0%

      0

    • Rene Spring

      0%

      0

  • MOUNTAIN VIEW – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Alex Núñez

      0%

      0

    • John Lashlee

      0%

      0

    • José Gutiérrez

      0%

      0

    • Leonard Siegel

      0%

      0

    • Lisa Matichak

      0%

      0

    • Margaret Abe-Koga

      0%

      0

    • Pat Showalter

      0%

      0

    • Paul Roales

      0%

      0

    • Sally Lieber

      0%

      0

  • PALO ALTO – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Ajit Varma

      0%

      0

    • Carolyn Templeton

      0%

      0

    • Ed Lauing

      0%

      0

    • Greer Stone

      0%

      0

    • Greg Tanaka

      0%

      0

    • Lydia Kou

      0%

      0

    • Patrick Burt

      0%

      0

    • Raven Malone

      0%

      0

    • Rebecca Eisenberg

      0%

      0

    • Steven Lee

      0%

      0

  • PALO ALTO USD MEDIDA O – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SAN JOSE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4

    % reportando

    • David Cohen

      0%

      0

    • Lan Diep

      0%

      0

  • SAN JOSE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6

    % reportando

    • Devora Davis

      0%

      0

    • Jake Tonkel

      0%

      0

  • SAN JOSE MEDIDA G – ENMIENDA CHARTER

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SAN JOSE MEDIDA H – IMPUESTO CARDROOM

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SAN JOSE MEDIDA I – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SAN JOSE EVERGREEN MEDIDA J – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA VALLEY MEDIDA S – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA VALLEY MEDIDA T – IMPUESTO PARA TERRENOS

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 1

    % reportando

    • Harbir Bhatia

      0%

      0

    • Kathy Watanabe

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4

    % reportando

    • Kevin Park

      0%

      0

    • Teresa O'Neill

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 5

    % reportando

    • Bob O'Keefe

      0%

      0

    • Suds Jain

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6

    % reportando

    • Anthony Becker

      0%

      0

    • Gautam Barve

      0%

      0

    • Robert Mezzetti

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA – SUPERVISOR, DISTRITO 3

    % reportando

    • Kansen Chu

      0%

      0

    • Otto Lee

      0%

      0

  • SANTA CLARA MEDIDA E – IMPUESTO TRANSITORIO

    % reportando

    • 0%

      0

    • No

      0%

      0

  • SARATOGA – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD

    % reportando

    • Belal Aftab

      0%

      0

    • Doug Case

      0%

      0

    • John Fitzpatrick

      0%

      0

    • Kookie Fitzsimmons

      0%

      0

    • Renee Paquier

      0%

      0

  • ALCALDE DE SUNNYVALE

    % reportando

    • Larry Klein

      0%

      0

    • Michael Goldman

      0%

      0

    • Nancy Smith

      0%

      0

  • SUNNYVALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 2

    % reportando

    • Alysa Cisneros

      0%

      0

    • Hina Siddiqui

      0%

      0

    • Josh Grossman

      0%

      0

  • SUNNYVALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 4

    % reportando

    • Paul Lesevic-Campos

      0%

      0

    • Russ Melton

      0%

      0

  • SUNNYVALE – CONCEJO DE LA CIUDAD, DISTRITO 6

    % reportando

    • Charlotte Thornton

      0%

      0

    • Leia Mehlman

      0%

      0

Este artículo etiquetado en:

elecciones 2020eleccionescondado de santa claraeleccion
