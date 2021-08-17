California

Mapa interactivo de las zonas que podrían ser afectadas por cortes de energía eléctrica en California

PG&E anunció esta medida ante el riesgo de incendios que se registra en la región.

Por TELEMUNDO 48

Un aviso de bandera roja por posibles incendios podría provocar cortes de ebergía por seguridad pública (PSPS, por sus siglas en inglés) en varios condados al norte de California.

A continuación, te mostramos un mapa con las áreas que probablemente se verán afectadas.

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.

PSPS Outages Map

A planned power shutoff by PG&E is expected to affect customers in several Northern California counties. This general outline shows where the outages are expected to happen beginning the night of Aug. 17, 2021.

To see if your home or business is affected by the shutoff, look up your address here.

Data: PG&E

Para ver si tu casa o negocio se verán afectados por la interrupción de la energía eléctrica, busca tu dirección aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

CaliforniaCORTES DE ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICAriesgo de incendiospspscortes de ener
NOTICIAS LOCALES Apoyando a Nuestra Comunidad T48 RESPONDE T48 INVESTIGA Deportes Noticias California ESTADOS UNIDOS MÉXICO MUNDO INMIGRACIÓN Estilo de Vida EL TIEMPO TRÁFICO ENTRETENIMIENTO Acceso Total Comunidad Boletín Electrónico PROMOCIONES Lotería
KSTS Public Inspection File Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Empleos Aplicaciones de la FCC Términos de Servicio Advertise with us Envía tus comentarios Aviso de California AdChoices
Contáctanos