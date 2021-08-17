Mapa interactivo de las zonas que podrían ser afectadas por cortes de energía eléctrica en California

Un aviso de bandera roja por posibles incendios podría provocar cortes de ebergía por seguridad pública (PSPS, por sus siglas en inglés) en varios condados al norte de California.

A continuación, te mostramos un mapa con las áreas que probablemente se verán afectadas.

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.

PSPS Outages Map

A planned power shutoff by PG&E is expected to affect customers in several Northern California counties. This general outline shows where the outages are expected to happen beginning the night of Aug. 17, 2021.



To see if your home or business is affected by the shutoff, look up your address here.

Para ver si tu casa o negocio se verán afectados por la interrupción de la energía eléctrica, busca tu dirección aquí.