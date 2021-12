Emiten alerta Amber por 4 niñas desaparecidas en Utah; estarían camino a California

#Utah #AMBERAlert has been issued: South Jordan PD: white Toyota Tacoma. Suspect is Allison Brimhall who is 5'4" 110 lbs blonde hair blue eyes. Victim is Hazelle Brimhall who is 12 years old 4'11" 80 lbs blonde hair brown eyes. See https://t.co/9Ygk40uOOR @AMBERAlert