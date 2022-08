Buscan a adolescente desaparecida en Oakland

Missing Person Natalia Perez Rivera: At Risk Due to Age



OPD is requesting assistance from our community & media partners in locating Missing Person, Natalia Perez Rivera, who is at risk due to age.



Perez Rivera was last seen 8/13/22, around 10:30 AM, in the 2200 blk of 48th Ave pic.twitter.com/V2BqE3170v